New South Wales handed major Nathan Cleary boost ahead of State of Origin decider

Penrith Panthers half-back Nathan Cleary has been deemed fit to return to action this weekend, which will be welcome news for New South Wales coach Laurie Daley ahead of the State of Origin decider next month.

The Kangaroos star missed the Panthers’ 28-18 win over the New Zealand Warriors last weekend due to a groin issue, but will mark his return this weekend when the Panthers face the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Nathan Cleary primed for Origin III, but plans emerge for possible replacement

Speaking to members of the media ahead of the game, Penrith captain and fellow NSW Blues ace Isiah Yeo – who also missed the trip to Auckland alongside Penrith’s other Origin players – admitted he was ‘relieved’ to have his key half-back up and running again.

“I’m certainly relieved,” he said. “He’s the best player in the game, so any time he’s on the field is a good thing for us.”

While this is welcome news to both Panthers boss Ivan Cleary and NSW head coach Laurie Daley, should Cleary again pull up with the issue, then it could lead to another major selection headache.

As a result, former Blues captain Paul Gallen has tipped Bulldogs half Matt Burton as the man to replace him.

“It is a concern, whether Cleary will be right or not. He’s a huge part of that team, probably the best player in the game,” Gallen said on Today on Monday morning.

“If he’s not right, I don’t know why we’re not considering Matt Burton – he has been 18th man for at least three or four games.

“I don’t understand why he doesn’t come into consideration. He plays there for his club side, I think that is the way to go.”

Elsewhere, fellow half-back Mitch Moses is expected to miss the game at Accor Stadium through a calf issue, which will likely see Wests Tigers man Jarome Luai retain his place in the squad.

