Salford Red Devils utility Chris Hankinson is the latest player to have been offered to Super League clubs, Love Rugby League has learned.

The Red Devils are facing up to the prospect of an increasing player exodus as their off-field crisis continues to deepen following a lack of funding after their well-publicised takeover.

They were forced to sell Marc Sneyd to Warrington for a five-figure sum earlier this week, and that may be the first of several departures.

Love Rugby League revealed on Friday how Nene Macdonald was the subject of shock interest from Championship side Oldham, who are weighing up whether or not to offer the Papua New Guinea international a deal.

Tim Lafai’s future has also been called into question – and now, Love Rugby League understands that Hankinson is another name who has appeared on the desk of Super League clubs this week.

It is understood clubs have been informed by his management that the player is available due to mounting problems at the Salford Community Stadium.

The 31-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the club, having signed a two-year deal at the start of last season.

He has proven to be a shrewd acquisition for the Red Devils, covering a plethora of positions including fullback and centre.

But with more issues looming at Salford, Hankinson could well be another player who ends up signing for another club – following the likes of Sneyd out of the exit door.

He began his career with Leigh in 2014 and has gone on to play for the likes of Featherstone and Wigan before joining the Red Devils last year.

Hankinson left the field with an injury during the early stages of Salford’s Challenge Cup tie against Bradford Bulls on Friday evening. It remains to be seen how serious that is.