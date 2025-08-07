Salford Red Devils forward Joe Shorrocks may be the next player in an ever-increasing exodus from the club, Love Rugby League has learned.

The Red Devils are in full-blown crisis ahead of Sunday afternoon’s trip to Hull FC, with the prospect of them not being able to field a squad of any kind now becoming a distinct possibility.

All Out Rugby League revealed earlier this week that the club are set to get dispensation to bring in a number of loan signings to ensure they fulfil their fixtures across the rest of 2025 and spare Super League of huge integrity issues and wider embarrassment.

But their senior players are leaving at a rapid rate. Chris Hill and Chris Hankinson have departed the club in recent days, Ryan Brierley and Jack Ormondroyd are expected to join Championship side Oldham and Love Rugby League revealed recently that Ethan Ryan is attracting interest.

But now, Shorrocks’ name could be added to that list. He is one of the players who did not feature last week against Hull KR amidst speculation of a possible departure.

Love Rugby League has been told that Shorrocks’ name has been circulated to Super League clubs and there is interest in the 25-year-old over a possible deal for the rest of this season.

Another who has been hugely influential for Paul Rowley’s side in 2025, Shorrocks’ departure would be the latest major blow for a club who are seemingly heading for a major crisis.

The club’s owners have made no comment publicly about the deepening mire the Red Devils are in, with pay issues throughout this season now coming to a head.

Many senior Salford players have reached the end of their tether and are now exploring moves elsewhere, having been promised the financial situation would resolve itself.

And Shorrocks could be the next to leave.