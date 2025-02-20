New RFL vice-president Danika Priim charged with sexual assault

Newly-appointed RFL vice-president Danika Priim has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman, and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on March 13.

It is alleged that Priim ‘intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over’ at Horsforth Cricket Club in West Yorkshire on July 22, 2022.

The 40-year-old is also alleged to have assaulted the woman ‘when she did not consent’ and when she ‘did not reasonably believe’ that the alleged victim was consenting.

Born in Leeds, Priim appeared before the city’s Magistrates’ Court last week, with no pleas entered at this stage and a date – as stated above – now set for an appearance at Leeds Crown Court on March 13.

Now residing in Keighley, Priim was appointed as the vice-president of the RFL in September 2024 to work alongside new president Adam Hills.

Among her first duties in the role, Priim carried out the draw for the Third Round of the Challenge Cup alongside Betfred owner Fred Done in January.

She and comedian Hills then formally received their chains of office at the RFL’s headquarters earlier this month, with Hills going on to appear at the Super League season launch event later that same day.

After retiring from playing in 2021, former Stanningley, Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos prop Priim has established herself as a regular on our TV screens as a pundit.

Her appointment as the new vice-president of the RFL came on the back of her work for Sky Sports, Channel 4 and the BBC.

And having become a regular feature on our screens for rugby league coverage, the ex-England international worked for the BBC at last year’s Paris Olympics, where she covered the rugby sevens.