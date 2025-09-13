Salford Red Devils fan group The 1873 have revealed that staff at the club have been told that the long-promised bridging loan that would stave off short-term financial catastrophe is due to arrive next Friday.

It has now been ten days since the club secured a second adjournment against a winding-up petition filed by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs over an unpaid tax bill that is now in the region of £700,000.

They secured an adjournment after proving to the courts that a £5million loan was on its way, which would enable Salford to clear its immediate debts and at least begin to plan for 2026. However, they would still be saddled with a huge debt with seemingly no way of clearing it in the long-term.

10 days ago, the owners promised a £5m bridging loan in court. Today is day 10. Still nothing, except more broken promises and failed deadlines. How much longer can they and their accomplices be allowed to destroy our club? The 1873 pic.twitter.com/9T8gf5iSrp — The 1873 (@The1873_) September 12, 2025

But the prominent fans group which have launched multiple powerful but peaceful protests have now revealed they have been told those funds are due in the coming days, according to what staff at Salford have been told. It remains to be seen whether that will actually be the case.

That date, next Friday, falls on the same day which could represent Salford’s last game as a Super League club – their final game of the season against Wakefield Trinity.

But The 1873 insist enough is enough and whether the money arrives or not, the club’s owners must step aside.

They said: “We understand staff have been told that the new revised date for funds arriving is Friday 19 September conveniently the day of the final game of the season. This pattern of shifting deadlines is nothing more than a tactic to kick the can down the road and cling onto power.

“We demand that the club issues a full and transparent statement on the true status of the £5,000,000 bridging loan facility without delay.

“Let us also be clear, even if this bridging loan arrives, it does not wipe the slate clean. It merely wraps existing debts into a high-interest facility that the club has no obvious means of servicing. Taking on such a loan without the resources to repay it risks plunging Salford deeper into the abyss and accelerating financial collapse.”