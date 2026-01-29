Cronulla Sharks have entered the race to land the signature of Leigh Leopards forward Owen Trout for the 2027 season, Love Rugby League has learned.

Trout’s future remains firmly under the microscope with the new Super League season just two weeks away. The forward looked set to re-sign at Leigh for 2027 and beyond, before a proposed deal was put on ice.

That deal remains on the table and the Leopards have not given up hope of him signing, but there is firm NRL interest brewing in the England international.

Perth Bears’ interest is very real as they consider whether to make him the third Englishman to join their squad for the 2027 season alongside Harry Newman and James McDonnell.

But Love Rugby League has been told that Cronulla are also interested in luring the forward away from Super League.

Trout also had interest from other clubs in Super League about a move for next year, after a spell with the Leopards that saw him emerge as one of the standout forwards in the competition. But sources close to the situation at one rival club have indicated that they are ready to concede defeat, with Trout’s future close to being resolved.

Trout admitted earlier this week he did have offers from both sides of the world, and was hopeful that his future could be resolved one way or the other before the new Super League season starts next month.

Speaking to Love Rugby League earlier this week, Trout said: “I’m still a free agent at the minute, I’ve signed nothing.

“I’m still in talks with a few clubs, including Leigh, and it’s not that I’ve gone to become a free agent to completely forget about Leigh.

“I’m hoping that by the start of the season, it’s done. That’s just me personally, so that I can concentrate on rugby and I’m not having to have meetings through the week before playing on a weekend.”

And the Sharks are now interested in a possible deal too, it can be revealed.