The son of a Super League icon who has frequently been linked with a move to the competition himself has declared his interest in representing England in this year’s Ashes.

Cronulla Sharks centre KL Iro recently confirmed he no longer wanted to be referred to as Kayal, instead going by KL to honour his father, Kevin Iro – who starred in Super League for St Helens.

KL was born in England while his father was representing the Saints, automatically opening the door for a possible international call-up for Shaun Wane’s side for this year’s Ashes series.

And Iro told the Sydney Morning Herald that it would be ‘pretty cool’ to pull on an England shirt and play against the Kangaroos this autumn.

“Yeah, for sure. I’m not sure if I’m eligible. I’m not sure how it works,” Iro said. “But, yeah, I wouldn’t say no. I would never say no to that. I think it’s pretty cool if you could do that.”

Iro is the latest NRL player to put his hand up for England. Gold Coast Titans star AJ Brimson has also declared his interest in representing his family’s English heritage. Canterbury star Max King is another who is in the reckoning.

Sydney Roosters half-back Sam Walker was born in England like Iro, and would also be eligible to feature in this year’s Ashes.

However, Iro revealed his main priority is ensuring that the Cook Islands are represented in next year’s World Cup in Australia. Iro has already represented the nation on eight occasions and the centre admitted it his long-term goal to ultimately retire there.

“I wouldn’t say no but my first thing is getting the Cook Islands qualified for the World Cup next year,” he said. “After my career I want to move back there, relax, and live off the land.”