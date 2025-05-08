With the NRL officially confirming its Western Australian franchise on Thursday, the race is heating up to shape the inaugural Perth Bears lineup.

In the past 24 hours, two new contenders have emerged as potential leaders of the league’s 18th team, set to debut in the 2027 season.

Queensland rugby league legend Sam Thaiday has called on the Perth Bears to make Melbourne Storm super coach Craig Bellamy their top priority, while former Queensland and Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters has thrown his hat back into the coaching ring, declaring his desire to reclaim the Provan-Summons Trophy after Brisbane’s heartbreaking 2023 grand final loss to Penrith.

Former longtime Eels coach Brad Arthur is widely considered the leading candidate to take the helm of the reborn Bears, with Sam Burgess also reportedly showing interest in the role.

Arthur is currently at the helm of the Leeds Rhinos in the UK where he took over in mid-2024, agreeing to a one-year extension for 2025.

The long-serving NRL and Super League coach will return home at the end of the year and has all the experience required to build a sturdy ship out of Perth.

Conversely, Sam Burgess is less experienced, currently serving as the head coach of the Warrington Wolves in the Super League, after assisting as the South Sydney Rabbitohs two years prior.

What Slammin’ Sam lacks in coaching experience, the cross-code international, widely regarded as one of the best forwards to play the game, makes up with hard-fought passion and enthusiasm for the sport.

Bears need to hit the ground running

Sam Thaiday believes the Bears best route for long-term sustained success is to lock-down the right talent at the top.

“What an exciting thing for our game. We are growing, we are expanding. We are trying to get bigger, we’re reaching different markets… I’ll put my hand up, I’ll coach them,” joked Thaiday on Channel Nine’s Today show.

“There are a few coaches NRL coaches at the moment that are sitting on their hands waiting for an opportunity – Brad Arthur has already thrown his hat into the ring.”

“But I think this is a club that needs to be set up properly from the start. They need to be competitive; they need to make sure they’re winning more games than they’re losing.

“Will they win a premiership in their first year? I don’t think so. Will they make finals in their first year? I don’t think so, but they do need to be competitive,” he said.

“If I had a bucket load of money – and there is iron ore money over there in Perth – I would be throwing it at Craig Bellamy and really building a team from a fantastic coach like Craig Bellamy.”

Over the years, several rival clubs – including the Eels, Rabbitohs and Titans – have made ambitious plays to pry 10-time grand final coach Craig Bellamy away from Melbourne, all without success.

Despite reported offers exceeding $2 million annually, the Storm’s head honcho has consistently turned them down.

Bellamy signed a flexible five-year deal with the Storm in 2022, and retains the option each year to either remain head coach or step into a coaching director role.

It’s a no-go for rookie coach Burgess

Thaiday downplayed the hype around English great Sam Burgess, suggesting he’s not the right fit to lead the new Perth team.

“I think he needs to have a really good team around him if it’s going to be a rookie coach like Sam Burgess,” Thaiday said.

“I know he’s over there in the UK at the moment sharpening his skills, he’s done his apprenticeship here in Australia as well.”

“As an organisation they need to make sure they build a strong foundation. We’ve seen clubs in the past that have taken a long period of time to get good, but if we want to see a successful NRL competition it needs to include the Bears over there, and it needs to be a successful and competitive team.”

Thaiday’s comments are likely inspired by recent Dolphins tactics, who lured in the master Wayne Bennett to build the club during it’s first two seasons in the NRL (2023-2024).

Although Bennett only managed to achieve 13th and 10th place respectively, he was able to set the foundations and draw in crucial talent to make the club competitive.

‘I want that trophy’

Kevin Walters, a key player from Wayne Bennett’s golden era at the Brisbane Broncos in the 1990s, has emerged as a potential candidate after revealing his desire to return to coaching during an interview with Bloke In A Bar host and ex-Bronco Denan Kemp.

“I’m really proud of my time and my contribution to that club [the Brisbane Broncos] as a player firstly, and then secondly returning as the assistant coach, and then as the head coach,” said Walters on Kayo.

“You know we got to a grand final and we got beaten by one of the greatest teams of all time, so for me, the only thing that I’m really annoyed at is that we missed that bloody grand final – you know, and it was ours – but I feel like I’m going to get back there one day.

The booted Broncos coach turned media personality said he is not sure which club he is going to get back to the grand final with, but was adamant he will get back there.

“This time I’m going to grab the trophy and take it home,” he declared.