New Leeds Rhinos coach makes bold Brad Arthur admission as family Loiner links explained

When Jamie Langley met Brad Arthur and Ian Blease about the prospect of joining Leeds Rhinos’ coaching staff, he was soon being asked ‘when can you start?’

The former back-rower was a hugely popular figure during his playing days at old adversaries Bradford Bulls, but is now loving life at Headingley.

The 40-year-old began his new role as assistant coach last week and has been tasked predominantly with toughening up the defence of a side who finished eighth in the past two seasons.

Langley has spent the last three-and-a-half years working in rugby union at Premiership outfit Sale Sharks but, when an opportunity arose to move back to his native code, he took it.

“It was almost perfect timing really,” Langley told Love Rugby League.

“I’ve always been an optimistic person and a positive thinker who believes that things will work out exactly how they are meant to. I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Sale, working with some world-class players and coaches, but it just seemed like the time was right to get back into rugby league.

“I love the sport – it’s my lifelong passion – and although I immersed myself in union during my time at Sale, I always tried to stay up to speed with league.

“That was more as a casual supporter than watching it in too much depth, but I knew that Leeds were on the look-out for another assistant coach.

“Expanding the coaching team was something that Ian and Brad were looking to do, so I’m working under Brad with Scott Grix and Chev Walker as part of a four-man coaching team.

“Brad wanted to bring someone in to look after the defensive system and principles but he needed that person to be aligned with him because ultimately he gets the final say.

“Fortunately, we have a very clear understanding on how a team should defend, so that’s made it easy for me to come in and predominantly I’ll be focusing on the defensive side of the game.

“Brad and Grixy are looking after attack and transition and Chev is managing all the pathways and coaching in all areas as well. The decision was made to leave Sale and, within that week, I was able to sit down with Ian and Brad and have a conversation about what they were looking for.

“It seemed to fit quite well and that was on the Thursday. Then they said ‘Can you start on Monday?’ so I was chucked in at the deep end! I have had to hit the ground running, but it’s been great to make that swift transition.”

Langley, who remains based in Altrincham and is commuting to Leeds, has quickly reacclimatised to the 13-a-side code and is loving his new role with Arthur’s new-look squad.

Pre-season training is underway and the amiable Yorkshireman added: “I’ve come here with no preconceived ideas about the club or the players.

“Brad is very big on accountability and I think he’s simplified the gameplan and held people accountable to it since he came in. He’s gone through the system at Melbourne as a young coach, so you can tell there’s a lot of influence from Craig Bellamy in the way he delivers, his demeanour and his expectations.

“Brad has obviously tweaked some of the systems, but it’s just that shift in mentality and how the team are approaching games. From what I’m hearing, that’s the biggest thing.

“He had 10 games last season and couldn’t change too much, but now he has a full pre-season to do things his way and nail down what we’re after in terms of the gameplan and the strategy. So yeah man, the club’s in a really good place.”

During his time at London Broncos, who as assistant to Danny Ward he helped win promotion to Super League in 2018, Langley served on the England Academy coaching staff.

There he worked with the likes of James McDonnell, Tom Holroyd and Harry Newman, adding: “These lads are really maturing now.

“Then you add in our new signings like Ryan Hall, Jake Connor, Keenan Palasia, Maika Sivo and Cooper Jenkins, who has been really impressive in the opening stages of pre-season.

“Everybody is making pretty positive noises and at a club like Leeds there is always big expectation ahead of every campaign. Obviously there was always going to be a period of transition after the golden period with the likes of Kev, Rob, Danny, JJB and JP.

“That’s never easy for any club, but Leeds have the pick of a lot of the young talent, they can still attract world-class players and they have a fantastic stadium.

“They’re not short of investment either, so there’s a perception that this club should be pushing for success every year.

“But you’ve got to earn it – no matter who they are – and that’s the shift in mentality which has been implemented in this short period of time.

“And you get the sense now that the lads are hungry for it and want to get those glory days back.

“They’re the noises I’m hearing having been here for just over a week, so it’s just a really exciting time to be part of the club and the team.”

That Langley’s father John is a part of Leeds’ rich history from a bygone era has added another layer of emotion to his switch to Headingley. Langley senior played nearly 240 games for Leeds in just over ten years.

He was on the bench for the Watersplash Challenge Cup final against Wakefield in his first major final in 1968 and was the only try scorer as Leeds won the Yorkshire Cup in 1973-74 against Wakefield, one of 82 touchdowns in total.

“My dad retired at the back end of the 1970s and I was born in 1983,” continued Langley. “He had a long career at Leeds and finished playing at Dewsbury, but I never got to see him play live.

“I’m well aware that my dad played at a high level for Leeds – he’s really humble as most men are from that generation.

“He’ll speak about his achievements and he never pushed me into playing rugby league. My next door neighbour, my best friend who was a Cas fan, had a rugby ball and we used to kick it about.

“I’d ask my dad if I could go down to a Cas game or to rugby training, but he never pushed me into it. If you asked him, though, he would get his old Wembley jerseys and medals out from the bottom of the wardrobe!

“I’ve got some old VHS tapes of him playing and Leeds has always had a special place in his heart. As a young lad, I had the pick of a few clubs but ended up choosing Bradford and never actually pursued an opportunity with Leeds.

“But I’ve ended up here eventually and it was nice to see a smile on my old man’s face when I told him. It’s exciting times.”

