Widnes Vikings are closing in on a loan deal for Hull KR outside back Jumah Sambou, Love Rugby League understands.

The youngster, a new recruit at Sewell Group Craven Park ahead of the 2026 Super League season, has almost completed his first pre-season with the Robins after completing a move from Oldham in the off-season.

But with the Championship season now underway and first-team opportunities set to be hard to come by during the early stages of his Rovers career, the 24-year-old is believed to be on his way to the Vikings on a temporary basis to get regular playing oppportunities at a good level.

Sambou, who came through the St Helens system as a youngster, caught the eye in just a handful of appearances for the Roughyeds last season, with injury and suspension restricting him to just eight appearances.

But he scored six tries in those games and having now enhanced his fitness during a full-time pre-season schedule, the Robins hope to see him make a big impact in the Championship as part of his development to becoming a first-team player with Rovers in the future.

Widnes have been on the lookout for an outside back to enhance their squad for the Championship campaign. They opened their season with a defeat to title favourites London Broncos before defeating Thatto Heath Crusaders to advance in the Challenge Cup at the weekend, a win that earned them a tie with Leeds Rhinos.

If the deal is completed, Sambou could make his debut this weekend when the Vikings host North Wales Crusaders. As for Rovers, they have plenty of options at centre, with the likes of Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Jack Broadbent and Noah Booth.