New Hull KR recruit makes cross-Super League switch as latest loan confirmed

For the second time this season, Hull KR winger Lee Kershaw has joined fellow Super League outfit Castleford Tigers on a two-week loan deal.

Having departed London Broncos following their relegation from Super League at the end of last season, Kershaw penned a two-year deal with beaten Grand Finalists KR ahead of 2025.

The 25-year-old has so far been unable to force his way into Willie Peters’ squad at Craven Park, and earlier this year, featured twice for Castleford as a loanee – donning a Tigers shirt against both St Helens and Leeds Rhinos.

Amid a spate of injuries last month, KR recalled Kershaw from that loan and handed him a debut in the Challenge Cup Fourth Round against Championship outfit Oldham which saw him get over for a try in a 40-0 win.

But having lacked any game time at senior level again since then, the Bradfordian will now return to Cas for at least the next two weeks.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Courtney Winfield-Hill’s Challenge Cup Team of the Week – SIX Hull KR stars included

New Hull KR recruit makes cross-Super League switch as loan confirmed

Having played for Wakefield Trinity and Oldham as well as London prior to joining KR, Kershaw has now represented five different clubs in the game.

Ticking past the landmark of 100 career appearances at the back end of last year while still in a Broncos shirt, he currently has 42 tries to his name at first-team level.

Castleford Tigers can confirm Lee Kershaw has returned to the club with immediate effect on a two-week-loan from Hull Kingston Rovers. The Bradford born winger has linked up at The Jungle; ahead of their Round 7 game this weekend. The 25-year-old will be in contention for the… pic.twitter.com/2VntRSjUHi — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) April 7, 2025

He returns to The Jungle as cover for the suspended Innes Senior, and will go straight into contention for Cas as they host Leigh Leopards in Round 7 of the Super League campaign on Saturday evening.

Danny McGuire’s side take on Kershaw’s former employers Wakefield at Belle Vue in ‘Rivals Round’ the following week, and he will also be eligible for that clash.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Challenge Cup attendance watch – Hull derby draws huge crowd as quarter-final showpiece