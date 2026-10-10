Nathan Cayless has confirmed Hull KR will bring in a new coach after Ian Watson’s exit – but not to directly replace the former Huddersfield Giants coach.

Watson has departed the Robins to take up a role at St Helens, where he will head up their defensive structures, a role he held for the majority of this season with Rovers.

But Cayless has now confirmed he will take that role on himself moving forward – with Luke Gale in particular set to be given a more hands-on and senior role with the first team.

Cayless confirms Hull KR staff

In his first interview with the club’s official channels, Cayless confirmed the first-team staff will be three-strong: himself, Gale and David Hodgson.

“There will be myself, Luke Gale and David Hodgson,” he said.

“Those two guys have done a great job. We’ve struck up a really strong relationship over the last month just talking and we’re really clear with how the roles sit.

“The head coach comes in with the vision and how you’d like the team to play with and without the ball. We have a very clear philosophy of our footy and what that will look like, then it’s up to all of us as a group to own our areas.

“It’s not only the coaches but also the performance staff, welfare, everyone within the club. Everyone needs to contribute and speaking with people at the club, they are great people and I have full confidence that everyone will contribute and do a great job like they have in the past.”

Rovers set to bring in ‘development’ coach

But Watson’s exit has given Rovers space to act elsewhere – with Cayless identifying the need for a coach that will work specifically with the lower-end and younger players in Rovers’ first-team squad.

Dubbed a ‘development coach’, the new man will be tasked with ensuring Hull KR’s fringe players are ready for Super League rugby if they are called upon.

He also revealed: “We will bring another coach in, a development coach.

“Ian Watson has done a great job, he served the club really well this year.

“What it means is that we can bring in another coach who can focus on the development of squad number 20 down to 36, helping those young players transition and play their footy like a First Team player, getting them ready as early as possible to continue to strengthen our squad and drive sustained success.”