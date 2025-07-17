New favourite for Australia job emerges after decision on NRL rule made

Former Brisbane Broncos boss Kevin Walters is now reportedly in the ‘box seat’ to become the Australia coach for this year’s Ashes series.

Walters has been linked with the role ever since Mal Meninga confirmed he would be stepping aside, but has consistently been tipped as somewhat of an outsider, with other contenders seemingly preferred.

That began when Brad Fittler firmed up as the favourite for the role, before he announced he would not be seeking the position due to his media commitments. Cameron Smith then declared himself as interested in succeeding Meninga, too.

Then earlier this month, a huge twist materialised when it was revealed that the ARLC were considering going back on their rule preventing an existing NRL coach from being in charge of the Kangaroos to potentially leave the door ajar for Wayne Bennett to take the role again.

However, the commission decided last week, according to the Daily Telegraph, that they would keep that rule in place – which takes Bennett out of the running to coach his country for a third time.

And the same report has now suggested the path is clear for Walters to emerge as the favourite to be in charge for the Ashes later this year.

With just over three months to go until the series, there is still no decision made on a coach as preparations begin to look somewhat sluggish Down Under.

Walters has made no secret of the fact he wants the Kangaroos job, having previously coached Queensland in State of Origin earlier in his career.

“One of my goals, one of my dreams was to coach Queensland,” he said. “One was to coach in the NRL secondly and the third one and probably the biggest goal was to one day maybe coach Australia which was a dream and (I was) not thinking more about it at the time.

“It would be a huge honour to coach Australia. I’d certainly like to sit down with people and have a chat about what the situation is and what they are looking for.. I’d be very interested in that role.”