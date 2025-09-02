Catalans Dragons star Reimis Smith has reportedly decided to retire at the age of just 28 after it was confirmed he would be leaving the Super League club at the end of this season.

Smith is one of 13 departures from the Stade Gilbert Brutus following a miserable season for the Dragons. Some of their biggest names and a plethora of their overseas stars have either decided to leave the club, retire or been informed they will not be offered new contracts for 2026.

And Smith is one of that group – though he will not play on professionally next season after he decided to bring the curtain down on his playing career at the highest level, making the announcement on his Instagram page.

Despite still not being 30 years of age, Smith will conclude his professional stint at the end of the season with the Dragons. It remains unclear whether he will remain in France or head home to Australia.

“I want to thank the coaches that coached me, the physios that helped me out from my injuries. Thank you guys so much for that, I appreciate it,” Smith said.

“I want to thank all the players I played with, trained with – thank you guys as well. I want to thank the fans that followed me throughout my career since 2016 when I made my debut until now. I appreciate you guys and it never goes unnoticed.

“I want to thank my family. I love you guys so much and thank you for getting me to where I am today. I want to thank you, rugby league, for giving me everything I have today. I gave you everything I had. One chapter ends, and another starts and I’m so excited to move into the next chapter of my life.”

Smith began his career with the Bulldogs in 2016 before switching to Melbourne Storm in 2021. He spent four seasons there before a mid-year switch to Perpignan last year to sign with the Dragons.

That deal was extended into 2025 but now, Smith is one of several who will make way for a new era under Joel Tomkins in 2026.