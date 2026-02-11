One of Catalans Dragons’ new signings has been ruled out of the whole of the 2026 Super League season after suffering a serious knee injury.

Manase Kaho joined the Dragons from Norths Devils on a two-year deal, having spent the last three seasons with the Queensland Cup heavyweights.

But the winger left the field during Catalans’ pre-season friendly clash with Toulouse last month, with scans required to discover the extent of a knee issue.

And unfortunately, those scans have now shown that surgery will be required to heal the issue, meaning a lengthy spell on the sidelines for Kaho.

Much like another winger who came to Super League last year, Leeds Rhinos’ Maika Sivo, it means that an ACL tear has ensued Kaho will not be able to take to the field in competitive action for his new club throughout the whole of 2026.

In confirming the news, Catalans said: “Manase Kaho underwent scans to determine the extent of his injury after leaving the field injured in the friendly game against Toulouse.

“The new recruit was reviewed by the specialist and is due to have surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He has been ruled out for the rest of the 2026 Betfred Super League season.”

Catalans begin their league season at home to Huddersfield Giants on Friday evening, having undergone a major recruitment drive following a disappointing campaign in 2025 that saw them miss out on the Super League play-offs.

Kaho was expected to play a crucial role in their plans under Joel Tomkins, but he will now be unavailable for the whole of 2026 as he undergoes surgery and begins a lengthy road to recovery.

The Dragons will hand league debuts to the likes of Toby Sexton and Lewis Dodd, two more high-profile NRL imports, in Friday’s clash in Perpignan against the Giants.