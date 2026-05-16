Castleford Tigers coach Ryan Carr has backed Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e to bounce back from his difficult debut for the club – and insists he will have benefitted from last week’s Challenge Cup break.

Laulu-Togaga’e was thrown in at the deep end a fortnight ago. Having joined the club from Catalans Dragons, he made his debut against reigning world champions Hull KR at Craven Park.

The Tigers were hammered 50-6, with Laulu-Togaga’e struggling against his former club – but he was far from the only player to have a difficult evening against the Robins.

That debut came after just one training session in the build-up, and with Castleford having had a long break due to the cup semi-finals last weekend, Carr insists that PLT will be in a much better place for his second appearance for the club on Saturday afternoon when the Tigers travel to York Knights.

“For sure,” he said.

“Getting a spine player in your squad, you need to give them training and consistency with the halves. Getting used to the edges.. he’s a good footy player and he’s going to be really good for us. We’ve got a lot of confidence in him and the training team is really only going to help him.”

Who plays hooker at York?

The Tigers will likely go with PLT at fullback as well as Daejarn Asi and Tom Weaver in the halves – but who completes the spine at hooker is far less certain.

Castleford used Brad Dwyer against Hull KR after he joined on a one-week loan. Like Laulu-Togaga’e, Dwyer did so after just one training session with Carr’s side.

But with Dwyer unavailable this weekend as he is back at Salford, there are some options for Carr to consider at nine.

George Lawler appears to be the likely frontrunner to start there, but there is also the prospect of Cain Robb stepping up from the interchange bench.

Carr was coy on who would play there, saying: “We’ve got some options. We’ve used a lot of hookers, I think we’ve used nine. There’s plenty to pick from but it’s making sure we know who could do the best job on the day.”