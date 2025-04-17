Oldham boss Sean Long has confirmed that Nene Macdonald has returned home to Australia for the birth of his child and will miss the final game of his three-match loan.

The on-loan Salford star scored his first try in an Oldham shirt as he collected Josh Drinkwater’s kick in the Roughyeds’ thrilling 30-18 Championship win over Featherstone at Boundary Park on Sunday.

He had also played in Oldham’s 1895 Cup quarter-final win over Barrow a week earlier.

The Papua New Guinea international was expected to play against Widnes in the Championship on Good Friday before a planned return Down Under to be at the birth, but Long has confirmed the news has now come earlier than expected.

“We signed him for three games from Salford and were hoping he would playing against Widnes,” said Long.

“But with his partner being due he has had to go home earlier than we thought. So Nene misses this game which is a bit gutting but we wish Nene and his family all the best.”

Macdonald’s move to Oldham made him one of the biggest names to ever play at that level, and the Roughyeds head coach says he remains hopeful that a longer-term deal can be agreed on his return to the UK.

Salford remain under special measures following a takeover that has left the club in financial turmoil and triggered the sales of high-profile stars including Marc Sneyd and Kallum Watkins.

“When he comes back he is still Salford’s player but we will be keeping tabs on him,” said Long.

“I’ll be keeping in touch with him when he’s back and we will see how it goes.”

