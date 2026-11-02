Outgoing St Helens star Nene Macdonald has seemingly closed the door on his time in Super League: insisting he is ready for a return to the NRL.

Macdonald was released by the Saints by mutual consent last month, after an underwhelming first season with the club, having initially been signed by Paul Rowley.

The former Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils star has spent the last six seasons in England – but he is now seemingly ready for a fresh challenge back in Australia.

Nene Macdonald teases NRL return

Speaking to Zero Tackle after Papua New Guinea’s loss to England on Friday, in which he was deployed in the back row by Jason Demetriou, Macdonald admitted it was ‘time’ to return to Australia, where he began his playing career.

Macdonald is now on the open market and available to play for any NRL team without the need for a transfer fee, and insisted he would now be open to returning Down Under and having a second attempt at the NRL.

“I’d love to come back. I think it’s time we come back,” Macdonald said. “I’m excited for the next few months (about) what’s going to happen. I’m a free agent, so we’ll see what happens.”

Macdonald was then asked if he had any NRL offers for 2027 and replied: “I’m hoping after this game maybe.”

But perhaps understandably, Macdonald is already thinking about 2028 and the entry of the PNG Chiefs into Super League.

Nene Macdonald eyes up 2028 Chiefs move

Having been born in Port Moresby before relocating to Australia at a young age, Macdonald admits the temptation of being able to be part of the Chiefs’ inaugural NRL squad is something he is intrigued by.

And the centre insisted that if he were given the opportunity, he would jump at the chance to fulfil a dream of playing NRL rugby in the country where he was born.

“I’m lacing the boots up, straight away,” he said when asked how he would react if given the chance to play for the Chiefs. “It’s always been a dream of mine to have an NRL team in PNG, and now it’s actually coming true.

“I just wish I was born ten years earlier.”

Macdonald moved into the second row for Friday’s game against England, and admitted while it was a difficult change to adjust to, he ultimately enjoyed the move.

He said: “It was a massive change. I’ve never played there before, and I was blowing for a bit, trying to get used to it.

“I got the hang of it in the second half. I like that position. It was pretty sick.”