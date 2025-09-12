Nene Macdonald makes shocking Salford Red Devils return

Salford Red Devils have received a major boost ahead of their clash with Huddersfield Giants on Sunday, with star back Nene Macdonald named in their 21-man squad.

The Papua New Guinea international previously took unpaid leave from the club back in June, but in a stunning twist of fate, he could return to the field this weekend in their penultimate game of the season.

Nene Macdonald returns for Salford

The versatile back, who can play both centre and wing, was a standout for the Red Devils in the early stages of the season, making six appearances and scoring five tries before his departure to Oldham, and eventually back down under.

In a statement released at the time of his departure, head coach Paul Rowley said: “Nene goes back home with the support and best wishes of the club from top to bottom.

“On a personal note, he’s been a pleasure to coach and work with and I know he’s enjoyed every minute of pulling on the Salford jersey.

“In a bizarre situation, the rules imposed upon our club meant his loyalty and desire to not leave was to his detriment and he was left in limbo for several months which was very a difficult situation for him.

“The Club and Nene have agreed that it’s in his best interest to go back home and enjoy some time with friends and family.

He added that the back“We will continue to talk, and Nene remains registered to our club for a return in the future. The door will remain open and he leaves with all our love and understanding.”

Macdonald has also spent time with Championship side Oldham in 2025, making two appearances and scoring one try in a brief loan stint, but has not taken to the field since May.

His return also comes amid two changes to the Red Devils’ wider squad for the clash with the Giants, with Sam Hill also coming back into contention.

Salford are also riding the crest of a wave, in comparison to the rest of their season, following a win over Warrington Wolves two weeks ago and pushing Catalans Dragons close last time out.

