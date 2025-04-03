Nene Macdonald makes sensational Championship switch as Salford Red Devils exit confirmed

Salford Red Devils star Nene Macdonald has sealed a truly remarkable move to the Championship, linking up with Oldham on an initial three-game loan deal.

Macdonald has been one of the players most affected by Salford’s ongoing financial plight having not been allowed to take to the field during the two stints the Red Devils have spent under an RFL-imposed Sustainability Cap.

As a result of that, the veteran Papua New Guinea international has only featured three times in Super League all year, and as things stand, he isn’t permitted to be selected by Paul Rowley.

Rumours of a move away from the club have been strong for a number of weeks, and Oldham’s interest in the outside-back had been mooted, though went quiet.

That switch has now been confirmed though, and the 30-year-old will make his debut for the Roughyeds against Barrow Raiders in the 1895 Cup this weekend.

Oldham announced Macdonald’s signing on Thursday evening, with the Kumuls ace having previously donned a shirt for Leigh in the Championship back in 2022 before going on to feature for Leeds Rhinos and Salford.

“It has been hard at Salford but we have stuck together. For me at the moment I can’t play at all and I just want to play footy. It is a great opportunity for me.

“Oldham have a similar style and flair to me and like to throw the ball around. Having the green light to go wherever I want on the field is exciting.

“I will bring some flair, I am a competitor, I play to win and I will give this my all. I am here to rip in, I am not here to muck around – I will be going hard!”

Before making the move into the British game, Macdonald had starred in the NRL for Sydney Roosters, the Gold Coast Titans, St George Illawarra Dragons, North Queensland Cowboys and Cronulla Sharks.

Oldham head coach Sean Long said: “To get someone of Nene’s quality to come and play rugby league for Oldham just shows that we are heading in the right direction.

“I’m indebted to chairman Bill Quinn and managing director Mike Ford for getting this deal over the line.

“This shows we are doing a lot right on and off the field to be able to attract players of Nene’s calibre.”