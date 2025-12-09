Melbourne Storm powerhouse Nelson Asofa-Solomona has rejected lucrative offers from Super League to instead take up a career in boxing – after admitting he has fallen out of love with rugby league.

Asofa-Solomona has been a pivotal figure in the Storm’s success in the last decade, though he was absent for their NRL Grand Final defeat to Brisbane Broncos due to suspension.

Shortly after that, he announced his ten-year career with the Storm was coming to an abrupt end after he had secured a release, amidst speculation at that stage he was being courted for a move to rebel rugby union competition R360.

However, Asofa-Solomona has now left rugby altogether. He has signed with Australian promotion company No Limit and will take to the boxing ring in a new direction for his career.

And the New Zealand international, one of the biggest names in the world of rugby league, has admitted he couldn’t turn down the opportunity to try his hand at something new.

“It’s a great opportunity. It’s no secret I’ve fallen out of love with the game of rugby league, for now, but I’ve fallen in love with the boxing game,” Asofa-Solomona said.

“I’m here to test myself. I’m here to take a risk ultimately I would regret it if I didn’t give it a shot.

“I’d wake up in the morning and it felt like a chore the last couple of years. For me, waking up as of recently and going to boxing training, it really got me out of bed.

“It’s something I am really passionate about right now. It’s a bit nerve-wracking, but what’s life without a bit of risk.”

Who the Super League clubs linked with Asofa-Solomona were remains to be seen, but it was understood at one stage that Warrington Wolves had made a lucrative offer to sign the forward as part of their plans for 2026.

However, we will not see the forward in Super League – instead, we will see him in the boxing ring.