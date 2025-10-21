Wakefield Trinity starlet seals season-long loan with Championship heavyweights for 2026

Wakefield Trinity starlet Neil Tchamambe has joined Championship heavyweights London Broncos on a season-long loan for 2026.

Tchamambe, who will turn 21 in February, linked up with Wakefield early on in the 2025 campaign. Initially moving to Belle Vue on loan from fellow Super League outfit Hull KR, he swiftly turned the switch into a permanent one as he penned a two-year deal.

Having then spent a chunk of the season out on loan in League 1 at Goole Vikings, the winger was denied his Super League debut when financially-stricken Salford cancelled their home game against Trinity in August due to player welfare issues.

But soon after, he joined the Red Devils on loan and was awarded his top-flight bow, going on to feature four times before the end of the season and scoring a brace in a narrow defeat to Catalans Dragons.

Now, he will continue his development away from Belle Vue, heading to the capital as he links up with London for the duration of the 2026 season.

A former Leeds Rhinos junior, Tchamambe has scored 12 tries in 16 senior appearances across all competitions to date having also donned a shirt for Whitehaven as a loanee in 2024.

Nine of his tries came in the ten games he played for Goole this year, including a hat-trick against Swinton Lions

The 20-year-old joins a Broncos squad that has just missed out on promotion to Super League, but one which will be favourites to dominate the Championship next season.

As part of the loan agreement, parent club Trinity will hold the right to recall him at any point during the campaign should they see fit.

Wakefield’s Director of Rugby Ste Mills said: “A season long-loan with London will provide Neil a great living experience and some valuable first-team rugby.

“We see this as a perfect opportunity for Neil to keep developing on his rugby league journey with the ultimate end goal of playing week in, week out for Wakefield in Super League.”