London loanee Neil Tchamambe insists the Broncos should be in Super League come 2027, and has not ruled out a permanent move to the capital should they make it.

Tchamambe has spent 2026 on a season-long loan with London having joined them ahead of the season from Super League outfit Wakefield Trinity.

The 21-year-old has gone on to score 36 tries in 27 appearances across all competitions for the Broncos to date, with two more games still to play – providing Jason Demetriou’s side make it into the Championship Grand Final.

Despite having already clinched the Championship League Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup, even winning the Grand Final may not be enough to see the capital club promoted up into the top-flight.

But if they do, young winger Tchamambe could yet stick around.

‘London definitely should be in Super League’

Tchamambe and his team-mates host Oldham on Sunday afternoon in the Championship play-off semi-finals, vying for a spot in next weekend’s Grand Final.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague and All Out Rugby League, the youngster said: “London definitely should be in Super League.

“It’s a good place with a good atmosphere and good fans.

“I feel like they deserve to be in Super League.”

Leeds Rhinos junior and England Academy international Tchamambe still has a year left on his Wakefield contract, but is yet to register a first-team appearance for Trinity.

He admitted: “I’ve had the question a lot from fans (about my future) as well!

“For me, I just want to finish the season and play as well as I can, then the contract situation will talk for itself.

“I’m just thinking about playing well each game and we’ll see what comes after.

“Super League is definitely the ultimate goal, and hopefully, I’ve shown I can make the step up.

“But the Wakefield (contract/future) stuff, I’ll deal with it after the season. For now, I’m just focusing on the on-field stuff.”

‘I’ve had a couple of games in Super League, but consistently playing in the Championship and playing week in, week out is a lot different’

Then still a teenager, Tchamambe – who has now scored 48 tries in just 43 professional career appearances – joined Wakefield from Hull KR early on in the 2025 campaign, initially a loan switch which soon became permanent.

He had featured twice on loan for Whitehaven the year prior, and went on to play as a loanee for both Goole Vikings and Salford Red Devils last term, scoring two tries in four Super League appearances for the latter.

Explaining his season-long loan switch to London, Tchamambe said: “I’ve had a couple of games in Super League, but consistently playing in the Championship and playing week in, week out is a lot different.

“For me, it was just about me improving little bits of my game – my defence, my actions off the ball and stuff like that.

“Game time is the most important thing. There’s a bunch of good wingers at Wakefield, so coming down to the Championship, getting the game time and preparing to make that step up (into Super League) was best for me.”

Oldham are the only team to have beaten London in the Championship this season, but if the Broncos can make it past the Roughyeds this weekend, they’ll set up a Grand Final on home soil against either Newcastle Thunder or Doncaster.

Tchamambe added: “I’ve had to embrace it. The fans have been good and the boys have been good with me, too, so it all helps in moving down (to London).

“A lot of the boys in the dressing room have come from all over the world, so it was something that connected us together – having people come into the group from all sorts of backgrounds.

“We’ve been targeting three out of three trophies for the season and we’ve got two of them.”