National Conference League club snap up duo from Down Under for 2025, including Italy international

National Conference League Premier Division outfit Rochdale Mayfield have announced the arrival of a duo from Down Under for 2025, including Italy international Luke Polselli.

Through his heritage, full-back Polselli featured in all three of Italy‘s matches during the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup, scoring a try in the opening group game as they beat Scotland 28-4 in Newcastle.

Now 26, Polselli has just shy of 100 second-grade appearances on his CV having featured in both the New South Wales Cup and Queensland Cup – representing Newtown Jets, Mackay Cutters and the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Spending the last four seasons with the Falcons, he scored seven tries in 21 appearances in 2024.

Polselli will be joined at Mayfield this year by half-back Jack Wright, who won the Queensland Cup with Norths Devils last term – featuring 16 times.

The 25-year-old’s previous 32 games in the competition had all come for the Sunshine Coast Falcons between 2021 and 2023.

Featuring for Norths alongside new Leigh Leopards recruit Tesi Niu, playmaker Wright also won the State Championship – with the Devils beating NSW Cup winners Newtown 20-18.

Wright’s older brother Sam has only just departed Mayfield himself, returning Down Under after two years with the NCL outfit.

The club announced the arrival of him and Polselli on social media earlier this week, writing: “🔵⚪️ New international signings ⚪️🔵

“Rochdale Mayfield are excited to announce the new 2025 international signings!

“Jack Wright and Luke Polselli from Australia!

“Jack is the younger brother of Sam Wright, who graced the field at Mayfield for the past 2 seasons and has now returned back home, along with Dakota Tolhurst and Travis Long.

“However, we also still have the talented Australian Devlin Long for the 2024 season, and we know Jack and Luke will fit in perfectly at the club along with Dev!

“Welcome to Rochdale Mayfield boys. 🔵”

