National Conference League chief steps down as proposed new chair named

The National Conference League (NCL) is set to have a new Chairperson for the 2025 season.

The current Chair, Trevor Hunt, will step down at the league’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in January, with Thatto Heath Crusaders Chair Mike Denning being recommended by the NCL Management Committee to then take charge.

Hunt, a longstanding and key figure in the NCL since its formation in 1986, has held numerous roles including club delegate, club representative, Vice Chair, and Chair.

Hunt explained his decision to step down, stating: “The passing of the league president, Peter Moran, a couple of weeks ago demonstrated the need for some changes at the top.

“Nobody is indestructible or indispensable, and with a number of Committee members getting on in years, including myself, I felt it was time to step down and make way for some new blood and new thinking.”

‘Mike will make a good leader for the competition and its management’

Hunt also shared that the management committee fully supports the changes ahead, which include a reorganisation of the club representatives system to represent regions rather than divisions.

Other proposed changes aimed at enhancing competition and its management will be presented to the clubs for consideration.

He continued: “Mike (Denning) has served on the league management as a club representative for many years, and will make a good leader for the competition.

“There are other proposed changes, that we all feel will benefit the competition and its management.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time as Chair, and hopefully I can be involved in another capacity.

“But for now, it is important that we encourage individuals to come forward and take up the crucial club representative roles, and especially the position of Chair of the NCL.

In a move to ensure transparency, Denning has been recommended by management as a candidate for the new role of Chair, while Hunt is being proposed to serve as president.

This decision is made to give clubs ample time to reflect and consider potential nominations for these key positions.

Clubs and interested candidates are encouraged to send in their nominations.

