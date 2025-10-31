Salford exodus continues as young gun joins Championship big hitters

Salford Red Devils’ exodus has continued, with versatile back Nathan Connell joining fellow Championship outfit Widnes Vikings ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Connell, who will turn 23 in January, featured three times for Salford in 2024 – making his Super League debut against London Broncos in June that year.

By then, the youngster had already gained Championship experience with a three-game loan stint at Whitehaven.

Going on to play 23 times across all competitions for the Red Devils this year amid their financial criss, which remains ongoing, he took his overall career appearance tally up to 29.

Now, he becomes the latest in a long line of players to depart the Salford Community Stadium, with Widnes his destination.

The Vikings have now made six new signings for 2026, with Connell having primarily played on the wing for Salford this year but also able to slot in at full-back and on the wing.

As his move to the DCBL Stadium on a one-year deal was announced, he said: “I’m buzzing to be here. It’s great to have got the deal over the line, and I’m excited for a fresh start at the Vikings.

“I’m hoping to bring plenty of skill to the squad this year. I might not be the biggest, but I’ll always give 100% for the team, coaching staff, and fans.”

“I ended up playing a lot more than I thought I would at Salford last year. It’s obviously a big step up playing in Super League.

“I know the Championship is a very physical competition, so having that Super League experience will definitely help me kick on this year.”

22-year-old Connell scored two tries for Salford in 2025, including one against Wakefield Trinity last month in his final appearance for the club.

Widnes head coach Allan Coleman added: “For anyone who watched Nathan at Salford last season, they’ll have seen how talented he is.

“He’s so composed for such a young player. He can play wing and full-back, so he gives us that versatility.

“I’m really excited to get hold of Nathan because he’s one for the future, he’s got bags of ability, and is really quick.”