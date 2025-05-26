Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary may soon be forced to make a major life decision after his girlfriend, Manchester City footballer Mary Fowler, revealed she has no plans to return to Australia.

Speaking on the Keegan and Company podcast on Monday, the 22-year-old Matilda’s star opened up about her future in football and what it means for her relationship with Cleary.

“I’m not going to be playing football in Australia anytime soon, if ever,” Fowler said.

“But I’m going to be in Europe, so if we do this, it’s going to have to be long distance.”

For now, at least…

Cleary, who is contracted with the Panthers until the end of 2027, has previously hinted at being open to playing overseas – an event that now seems more probable than possible.

Fowler’s firm stance against returning to Australia for club football will only fan the flames of ongoing speculation that Cleary could seek an early release to join her in England.

NRL headquarters recently stated they had “no issue with players moving clubs for genuine family reasons or on compassionate grounds if both parties mutually agree.”

Cleary’s former teammate and three-time premiership winning front rower James Fisher-Harris was granted permission to leave the Panther’s club in 2024 to be closer with family in New Zealand.

“I’m not against it,” Cleary said in a previous interview.

“I have a pretty open mind to that kind of stuff,” he said.

“I think just being able to experience different cultures and different experiences is something I enjoy doing.”

For now, Cleary, 27, seems happy maintaining their long-distance relationship.

“It’s always a nice thing to look forward to after a game – getting to see her on FaceTime,” he said.

“We don’t really talk about the game much. She’s still learning – she never watched footy. But she makes me happy, and that definitely helps. She’s super supportive, and that’s what I love about her.”

Fowler, who currently plays for Manchester City, is recovering from an ACL injury sustained during April’s Women’s FA Cup Final.

The injury, which required surgery, has ruled her out for the remainder of the year, meaning she’s unlikely to return to the pitch this year.

Her recovery has also cast doubt over her availability for the Matildas’ 2026 Asian Cup campaign next March.

The couple met in 2023 at an Adidas corporate event, and their relationship quickly progressed from casual texts to a committed partnership.

As the State of Origin opener approaches – and with Cleary named at No. 7 in Laurie Daley’s New South Wales squad – it yet to be seen if Queenslander Fowler will make the pilgrimage to Suncorp Stadium to show her support.

With the season nearly halfway through, the Panthers dynasty looks all but over as they sit solo on the bottom of the NRL ladder.

Could this disappointing campaign be the catalyst for the Kangaroos star to follow his heart and make a bold leap to the Super League?

The four-time-premiership winner has been previously touted to join the likes of heavyweight clubs Wigan, St Helens or Leeds.

Your move, Nathan.