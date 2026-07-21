Nathan Cleary to Super League RULED OUT as shock NRL move mooted
The prospect of Nathan Cleary making a remarkable move to Super League has been shut down by one of the NRL’s leading journalists: as he looms towards entering the free agency market later this year.
Cleary’s future at Penrith Panthers is arguably one of the biggest talking points in Australian rugby league. Still under contract until the end of next year, Cleary can begin to negotiate with rival clubs, competitions and indeed sports from November 1, when he enters the last 12 months of his deal.
That has led to months of speculation; firstly, whether or not Cleary will even re-sign with Penrith before then to scratch out any chance of him testing his value on the open market.
But secondly, where he might end up if he fields offers for 2028 and beyond.
Cleary to Super League ‘ruled out’
Super League has always felt like a left-field option given the money that clubs could potentially offer him – but it has not been completely ruled out due to the presence of his partner Mary Fowler in England, given how she is a star of the WSL for Manchester City.
But speaking on NRL 360, Dean Ritchie has insisted Super League, rugby union and Papua New Guinea Chiefs are all non-starters as far as Cleary’s future is concerned.
“He won’t go to PNG. I guarantee you. Perth are possible. He won’t go to rugby. He won’t go to the Super League,” Ritchie continued.
Fellow NRL journalist Brent Read insisted he felt Penrith would convince Cleary to re-sign long before the crucial November 1 date. He said: “I think he’ll stay. I think they’re very confident they’ll get a deal done before November 1.
“He might go to November 1 and I won’t say definitely that he will stay, but talking to people at the club, they are very confident that Nathan will go nowhere.”
But Ritchie has floated a remarkable alternative: New Zealand Warriors.
Cleary to the Warriors?
Ritchie insisted that having completed his legacy at Penrith, a new challenge should await the legendary half-back and the Warriors, where younger brother Jett is currently playing, would be the ideal landing spot.
“What more can he do at Penrith. He can’t do anymore. He will go down as the greatest player in Penrith’s history,” Ritchie said.
“I think in Nathan’s mind it’s time to say I want to win a title somewhere else to really show my immortality. I didn’t say he’s going to leave but I’m just saying the unimaginable could happen. I think there’s a theory floating around Penrith.
“It’s time for people to realise that it’s not an automatic choice. He’s not going to stay because he’s Penrith’s golden boy. I think the Warriors are a big chance of getting him. Jett’s over there, his brother. Ivan’s coached there. He was born there. Ivan and Nathan love challenges and Nathan is a dead-thinker.
“The Warriors, having not won a comp in 31 years, would be the greatest challenge of his career…He’s got no moral or emotional obligation to stay at Penrith.”