The prospect of Nathan Cleary making a remarkable move to Super League has been shut down by one of the NRL’s leading journalists: as he looms towards entering the free agency market later this year.

Cleary’s future at Penrith Panthers is arguably one of the biggest talking points in Australian rugby league. Still under contract until the end of next year, Cleary can begin to negotiate with rival clubs, competitions and indeed sports from November 1, when he enters the last 12 months of his deal.

That has led to months of speculation; firstly, whether or not Cleary will even re-sign with Penrith before then to scratch out any chance of him testing his value on the open market.

But secondly, where he might end up if he fields offers for 2028 and beyond.

Cleary to Super League ‘ruled out’

Super League has always felt like a left-field option given the money that clubs could potentially offer him – but it has not been completely ruled out due to the presence of his partner Mary Fowler in England, given how she is a star of the WSL for Manchester City.

But speaking on NRL 360, Dean Ritchie has insisted Super League, rugby union and Papua New Guinea Chiefs are all non-starters as far as Cleary’s future is concerned.

“He won’t go to PNG. I guarantee you. Perth are possible. He won’t go to rugby. He won’t go to the Super League,” Ritchie continued.

Fellow NRL journalist Brent Read insisted he felt Penrith would convince Cleary to re-sign long before the crucial November 1 date. He said: “I think he’ll stay. I think they’re very confident they’ll get a deal done before November 1.