Nathan Cleary is the latest high-profile NRL superstar who has reportedly been ‘directly targeted’ for a switch to rebel rugby union competition R360.

The breakaway league, which is set to launch next year and will feature franchises that play games all over Europe, are lining up some of the NRL’s biggest names for a move. That has included the likes of Payne Haas and Ryan Papenhuyzen, all of whom have been mentioned in the media already.

But fresh reports from Code Sports have now linked two of the NRL’s premiere talents with the competition, with Cleary and Brisbane Broncos superstar both being lined up for moves.

In transfers that would shake the rugby world to its core – and what has been likened to ‘Super League 2.0’ by one R360 source in a direct comparison to the great NRL drama of the 1990s – Cleary and Walsh are being sized up to see if they would be tempted to switch away from the NRL.

It is mentioned at great length in the report that Cleary is seen as a more feasible target to move to England or mainland Europe due to the fact his partner, Mary Fowler, plays football in England for WSL side Manchester City. She has just signed a new deal with City through to 2027 meaning any notion of a return to Australia for the Matildas star is off the table for now.

It has been suggested that Haas could earn around $5million per year to play in R360, due to various tax breaks that would be in place. However, incredibly, it has been suggested that Cleary and Walsh, as flagship targets, could earn even more than that.

“R360 will start with the biggest names and get them locked away – that’s what Super League did,” an R360 source told Code. “They need playing rosters and a competition that is credible.

“Rival sporting bodies will release they won’t be able to stop the tide coming in and they will have to hop in their boats and ride along with it. That’s the only outcome.

“NRL players who jump can earn more marketing themselves than their actual playing contracts. If Haas can collect $5m a year, imagine what Walsh could earn. They would become global properties. It’s crazy money.”

ARLC Peter V’landys has insisted in media reports this week that the threat of R360 is not to be taken seriously, but it appears they are now targeting the biggest names in rugby league.