NRL superstar Nathan Cleary has broken yet another record becoming the highest ever point scorer for the Penrith Panthers.

The 27-year-old Panthers halfback overtook Ryan Girdler’s record of 1,572 points when converting the Panther’s second goal against the Sydney Roosters at Allianz stadium in Sydney on Saturday night.

Girdler, a dynamic centre and goal-kicker, who represented New South Wales and Australia, held the record since 2004.

Ryan reached the figure in 204 games over 11 seasons with the western Sydney club.

Cleary has achieved the feat in 178 appearances for the Panthers.

“It’s pretty cool I guess,” Cleary told Fox Sports on Saturday.

The Panthers return to the winning circle in a solid 40-12 performance over the Roosters.

Fox Sports commentator Kevin Walters said during the broadcast: “They are back.”

“The Panthers have sent out a message to everyone out there, that we are back.”

“The confidence has come back to them now – they’ve found their groove,” said the rugby league legend.

The victory couldn’t come soon enough for the reigning premiers, losing the last five straight games.

There was not much between the two sides in the first half, gridlocked at six-all after 38 minutes.

A try to Penrith on the stroke of half time gave the Panthers the edge, and they never looked back.

“It’s great to see all the hard work we put in the first half, pay off in the second half,” said Panthers coach Ivan Cleary post-game.

The four-time premiership winning coach told Fox Sports he needed his leaders to stand up in a team lacking experience.

“We got some young guys out there who are pretty inexperienced… who sort of have to carry a legacy that they certainly didn’t make, and certainty the last five weeks has been hard on those guys,” said Cleary.

“I think the boys found that rhythm and remembered what it’s like to win,” he said.