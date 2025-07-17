One of the NRL’s all-time great players has admitted the prospect of losing stars like Nathan Cleary to a breakaway rebel rugby union competition represents a ‘real concern’ for rugby league.

Rugby 360 is a Saudi-funded league that aims to take place over just a few months, and is earmarked to begin in late 2026. Similar to cricket’s Indian Premier League, R360 would see the best players signed to franchises before playing games all over Europe.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is believed to be close to agreeing a deal worth $1million per year to play in the league in 2027. But organisers are believed to be prepared to pay three times that amount to the biggest and best stars in rugby: of which Cleary is undoubtedly one.

Furthermore, the prospect of playing over just a few short months in Europe, bringing him geographically closer to partner Mary Fowler, who plays for Manchester City, could be tempting.

And Queensland legend Corey Parker admits that the competition is a threat for rugby league to contend with.

Parker then name-checked Cleary as a player who could easily earn the biggest salary in R360 if approached.

“We’re trying to get two more teams up and running (Perth and PNG). That means you need another 60 players minimum,” he said on SEN Radio.

“If you’re pulling away some of our superstars, let’s say a Cleary, we have spoken about him playing union, what if this 360 throws a $3 million deal at Cleary? He has the currency for union. Why wouldn’t he go and play union for $3 million a year? There’s a real concern if this gets off the ground.”

Parker continued: “This rebel competition is threatening to steal a lot of stars out of the NRL. I have always been adamant about – we saw SBW (Sonny Bill Williams) leave to go to rugby – there’s always been players leave to rugby.”