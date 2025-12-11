Penrith Panthers and Australia superstar Nathan Cleary won plenty of admirers during the autumn Ashes series: and he continues to earn new supporters in England on his post-season holiday, too.

Cleary was instrumental in the Kangaroos’ 3-0 series whitewash over England, which ensured that Australia retained their grip on the Ashes going into next year’s World Cup.

He has remained in England after that series to spend time with long-time partner Mary Fowler, who plays for Manchester City in the United Kingdom.

But he has given up some of his time to visit a local foodbank in the Wigan and Leigh area – after calling them and volunteering his services to pack bags and make sure those who need food over the festive period get the help they need.

The Atherton and Leigh foodbank posted on X: “We had an extra volunteer today. Nathan Cleary, star @PenrithPanthers & @Kangaroos called and put a shift in, packing bags and getting involved.

“Thanks for your help today Nathan, you made a real difference and helped people facing hardship to stay well fed. It’s a team effort”.

It is a remarkable gesture from the Australia superstar and one which should rightly earn him plenty of plaudits for the way he conducts himself off the field, as well as his mercurial talent on it.

Speculation has lingered for a long time that Cleary could one day opt to chance his arm in England and potentially make the move to Super League if Fowler remained in the Women’s Super League with Manchester City.

This doesn’t necessarily confirm anything – but Wigan and Leigh supporters can allow themselves to dream if nothing else given the location!