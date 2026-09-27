Penrith superstar Nathan Cleary is likely facing several months out of action after suffering a compound fracture and ankle dislocation during the Panthers’ NRL Preliminary final defeat to Newcastle Knights.

Half-back Cleary had been struggling with stress-related bone issues in his right foot ahead of Sunday’s clash, in which a spot in next weekend’s NRL Grand Final was on the line.

Those issues meant he started the game on the bench, entering the action 25 minutes in.

But the star playmaker lasted just ten minutes before a hip drop tackle on him from Phoenix Crossland, which brought a red card, saw him left in agony on the ground – receiving pain relief immediately before extensive treatment.

Cleary was eventually taken from the field on a minicab and then onto hospital in an ambulance, with it confirmed he had suffered a compound fracture

The return timeframe for an injury like that will become clearer over the next few days, but it’s anticipated he will have to spend several months on the sidelines, with his broken bone having punctured through his skin.

It is now a certainty that Cleary won’t be lining up for Australia in this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup, which is taking place on home soil Down Under.

The horrific injury comes just days after it was reported in Australia that Cleary is expected to commit his future to Penrith by inking a new multi-year deal worth up to $5 million AUD (~£2.65 million).

Nathan Cleary suffers HORRIFIC injury as Penrith Panthers crash out of NRL finals

Despite being down to 12 men after Crossland’s dismissal for his hip drop on Cleary, Newcastle went on to stun Minor Premiership winners Penrith, winning 22-14 to book a first NRL Grand Final appearance for 25 years.

Lindsay Smith scored soon after Cleary’s departure from the field to hand the Panthers a 14-6 half-time lead, but England winger Dom Young and half-back Sandon Smith (2) grabbed the all-important second half tries for the Knights as the hosts were kept scoreless.

Justin Holbrook’s side – who only finished seventh on the ladder in the regular season – will now do battle with Sydney Roosters on October 4 for the right to be crowned NRL champions.

The Roosters finished fourth in the regular season, with Trent Robinson’s side having booked their Grand Final spot on Friday by thumping the Dolphins 36-20 in their own backyard.

Two-time champions Newcastle have not won a Premiership since 2001, while the Roosters are 15-time champions and go in search of their first title since 2019.