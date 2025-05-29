Nathan Cleary future latest with potential destination teased

Penrith Panthers, New South Wales and Kangaroos superstar Nathan Cleary has been linked with a sensational move across to rugby union.

The half-back has been the focal point of the Panthers’ run to four consecutive NRL Premierships, and is widely recognised as one of the best players in the 13-man game.

Nathan Cleary linked with rugby union switch

Players moving between the codes, particularly in Australia, is nothing new. Joseph Suaalii and Joey Manu have both left the NRL in the past year for a gig in rugby union, with Suaalii going onto play for the Wallabies, and Mark Nawaqanitawase went the other way as he joined the Sydney Roosters.

Closer to home, too, former England and British and Irish Lions winger Christian Wade will join Wigan Warriors at the end of the Gallagher Premiership season – and could even join as early as next week should Gloucester fail to reach the play-offs.

But, according to former Wallabies World Cup winner Tim Horan, Cleary could be the latest cross-coder, as he has linked the half-back with a sensational switch into the 15-man game.

Nathan Cleary rumours have dropped from our very own Tim Horan 🧐 Would you want to see Nathan Cleary in a Wallabies jersey?#StanSportAU #RugbyHeaven pic.twitter.com/4PeyGsvYBC — Stan Sport Rugby (@StanSportRugby) May 29, 2025

During an episode of Stan Sports’ Rugby Heaven, host Michael Atkinson asked the panel which State of Origin player they would like to see play for the Wallabies, to which fellow panelist Cam Shepherd responded: “I’ve been wanting to see Nathan Cleary come and try his hand in rugby for so long. You’ve got nothing left to prove, come and give it a go!”

That then prompted Horan to interject: “You might not have to wait too long, just quietly for that.”

Following this, host Atkinson said: “Are you saying Nathan Cleary is going to sign with Rugby Australia?”

Horan responded: “There’s been some rumours the past two months that he is quite keen to come to rugby (union).”

He added: “I don’t think it’s the right thing for Australian rugby to do, we have a lot of talent coming through, but if Nathan Cleary says he’s interested, you’ve got to have a coffee.”

