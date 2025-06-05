Nathan Cleary code switch links intensify as incoming Wallabies coach weighs in

Incoming Wallabies head coach Les Kiss has added fuel to the fire over a potential play for Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary, detailing he would be an ‘asset’ to the 15-man code.

Rumours of a possible shock code switch began last week, after two-time Wallabies World Cup winner Tim Horan suggested Rugby Australia (RA) could be lining up a play for the New South Wales and Kangaroos star.

This also comes amid growing rumours Cleary is set to depart the Panthers in the near future, with girlfriend Mary Flower declaring her footballing career lies outside of Australia.

Nathan Cleary code switch links intensify following Les Kiss admission

And now, the incoming Wallabies boss Kiss, who will take over from current boss Joe Schmidt at the end of this year’s Rugby Championship campaign, has added fuel to the fire over links they could make a play for Cleary.

“I think if he was available, he would be a person that would adapt very quickly,” Kiss said on SENQ Breakfast.

“He would be an asset to the game for sure.”

This also comes after current boss Schmidt said Cleary could be tempted to ‘spread his wings’ in Union.

“I watched the State of Origin, he obviously went to Sacred Heart College in New Zealand, that’s Sean Fitzpatrick territory and it’s certainly a rugby school,” he said. “He might want to spread his wings and play another sport.”

Cleary is one of the premier talents in the NRL, playing a crucial role in guiding the Panthers to four straight Premiership titles. He has also helped New South Wales win three State of Origin Series victories and won a World Cup with the Kangaroos.

Not a priority

However, Kiss was also quick to add that Cleary isn’t an immediate priority, with the Wallabies already strong in the fly-half department.

“Speaking with Joe the other day, of course, they’re [big names] of interest, but that’s not going to happen at this stage,” said the former North Sydney Bears, Queensland and Kangaroos back.

“We know we have enough good players to roll into the World Cup, and we will back our talent.”

Schmidt, too, was also quick to back the talent they already have at their disposal.

“At the same time, we’ve got a really good stock there that we’re focused on in the short term,” said New Zealand-native Schmidt.

Western Force fly-half Ben Donaldson has recently penned a two-year contract extension with Rugby Australia, and Queensland Reds ace Tom Lynagh is also viewed as a long-term option for the Test side.

Current number 10, Noah Lolesio, is also an option despite his move to Japan next season already confirmed.

