Nathan Cleary backs Penrith Panthers star for State of Origin role

Penrith Panthers superstar Nathan Cleary has backed teammate Dylan Edwards to once again make the Blues’ squad for the upcoming State of Origin series, despite the Premier’s slow start to the season.

Full-back Edwards started in the final two Origin matches last year and helped the Blues claim their first title since 2021.

Dylan Edwards backed for Origin

Despite not getting on the scoreboard, Edwards played a pivotal role in Penrith’s 32-8 win over the Brisbane Broncos at Magic Round. Across his 77-minute stint, Edwards chewed up an impressive 171 metres from his 25 carries and made four tackle bursts. He also proved to be a threat around the ruck, making 22 metres from just two carries out of dummy half.

The Australian international still faces a fight to get the Blues’ number 1 shirt this year, particularly with the form of Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco, but Cleary is still backing his fellow Panther to don the jersey again this year after his standout display.

NRL:Josh Papali’i makes NRL contract admission as Super League links addressed

“I think Dyl showed last year just how good he is,” Cleary told NRL.com. “I thought he showed it again tonight (against Brisbane) on a big stage.”

“We were just talking out there, and it just felt like he was everywhere tonight.”

“There were times when Brisbane put in early kicks, and Dyl would come and save the day. He was definitely at his best.”

The Blues will announce their squad later this month ahead of the first match of the series on the 28th of May.

Win to kickstart Panthers’ season?

It’s been far from plain sailing for the four-peat Premiers this season. Prior to Sunday’s win, they had won just two of their eight matches this season and sat in 17th, but the manner of the victory leaves half-back Cleary hoping they could kickstart their season.

PANTHERS: NRL Wrap: Panthers are back (possibly), concussion chaos and shambolic Storm

“It definitely could,” he said. “But it’s about what we do with it now and taking confidence from it”.

“I felt good. I hadn’t been playing the way I wanted, and the results have been disappointing, but in saying that, I thought we were doing all the right things. It just wasn’t happening how we’d like.”

“We came here on a big stage to play against a very good team, so we knew we had to show up, and thankfully we did. In saying that, though, we can’t fall in love with ourselves.”

The Panthers now prepare for another tough day out in Queensland next weekend as they take on the North Queensland Cowboys, but a win could take them up as high as 10th should results fall their way.

READ MORE: NRL coach named as St Helens ‘number one target’ amid growing Paul Wellens exit rumours