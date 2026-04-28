Originally written by Jack Tunney for Love Rugby League’s sister website, Planet Rugby.

Japan head coach Eddie Jones has named five rugby league players that he believes would make a major impact in rugby union.

Appearing on FanaticsTV, Jones opened up about his rise into coaching, his time as a high school principal, his exit from England, and the relationship between rugby league and union in Australia.

Admitting that he’d have loved to have been a rugby league coach, having first got into the game through that code, Jones discussed some of the hottest talents in the game today.

Asked which players he believed could make an impact in union if they were to make the switch, Jones gave a list of five names.

Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

What Eddie Jones said about him: “First one has to be the Penrith halfback. He could slot in and play ten in any team in the world, and he’d be absolutely outstanding. He’s got the whole game. He’s tough, he can kick, he can run, he can tackle. He can do everything. He can goal kick and obviously makes good decisions.”

Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

What Eddie Jones said about him: “Got great leg speed, he always gets through the tackle. For a forward, he’s got a passing game. And in rugby, I think he could play either 12 or openside flanker. He’s quick enough to play 12, and he’d make the transition really well, smart player, and by all accounts, a great teammate.”

Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

What Eddie Jones said about him: “Tough, no nonsense, a good carrier. He’d probably play seven. He’d be absolutely outstanding.”

Erin Clark (New Zealand Warriors)

What Eddie Jones said about him: “Erin Clark? To me, he’s one of the best carriers going around. Great footwork. He’s low to the ground, powerful. He’d be a back-row as well.”

Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

What Eddie Jones said about him: “He’s got everything. Can be a big player, one-on-one, aggressive, good defensive player, leader, kicks, goals. So, he’d be pretty handy.”

While Jones credited the rugby league players for their impressive talents, he did admit that there were a few boys who could make the return journey. He picked out Wallabies star Max Jorgensen, who came from league initially, Caleb Clarke from the All Blacks, and Frenchman Antoine Dupont, claiming each of them could “make it” in the NRL.