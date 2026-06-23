Hull KR have confirmed that Nathan Cayless will be the next head coach of the club – with the former New Zealand captain agreeing a long-term three-year contract.

Cayless is the man who has been chosen to succeed Willie Peters after a lengthy search that has spanned several months. He is currently coaching Parramatta Eels’ New South Wales Cup team but will end his four-year tenure in that job to relocate to Super League at the start of next season.

The NRL icon will take his first head coaching role with the Robins, and admits he is grateful for the chance to work with a club that aligns with his vision for the game.

He said: “Hull KR is the right coaching opportunity for me and I am grateful.

“I’ve been coaching rugby league within NRL systems since 2014, starting in pathways and development, moving through to head coach of NSW Cup, NRL assistant coach roles and as an international assistant coach with the New Zealand Kiwis.

“My rugby league coaching philosophy aligns with the hardworking, successful culture that exists at Hull KR. When CEO Paul Lakin and I first spoke, we connected immediately via our alignment on the vision and philosophies required to produce sustained success on and off the field.

“The club’s clarity in sharing the journey to where it is today was integral to my understanding of the professionalism, structure, and strong leadership within the club.”

Cayless outlines journey to Hull KR job

He continued: “Under my leadership as head coach, the supporters can expect to see a group of players that continually put the team and club first, chase constant improvement, and execute the fundamentals of the game at the highest of standards consistently.

“These values have transferred into my coaching, as they are values of action, do what you say you will do and always do your best no matter what.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead this exceptionally talented group. What I can see is evidence of a group of rugby league players, coaches and staff that are willing to put the team first and do the little things well for their teammates on a consistent basis.

“I’m looking forward to serving the club, its players and wider community, and building on the culture of sustained excellence and success both on and off the field.”

Lakin explains Cayless decision

Hull KR CEO Paul Lakin admitted the process led them to Cayless because he ‘gets’ the Robins and how they operate as a club.

He said: “This is the culmination of a comprehensive three month process in which we have engaged with over 15 coaches worldwide. Nathan meets our desired profile and attributes exactly, and we are delighted to have secured his services.

“He is a born leader who has been an Assistant for eight years across four NRL clubs, head coach at both NSW Cup and U20 levels, and is now assistant to Stacey Jones for New Zealand heading into the World Cup.

“He understands the culture of our club, how we compete as a team, and how we represent our community. In short Nathan just ‘gets it and us’, our ambitions, personality, and the trajectory we are on.

“We believe he has all the outstanding attributes necessary to continue the fantastic work and achievements of Willie Peters as he becomes our head coach from 2027 onwards. Our focus now, remains fully on this season, we have so much we all want to achieve together in 2026.”