Hull KR head coach Nathan Cayless has added to his ticket of assistants, with three fresh appointments confirmed ahead of the 2027 season.

The changes come after new boss Cayless revealed he was keen to add a ‘development coach’ to his ranks, in an effort to assist the transition of academy players into the first team environment.

Hull KR announce fresh coaching additions for 2027

And it seems that is exactly what the head coach has done, with Josh Riding joining the senior staff as a transition coach. Riding’s appointment sees him promoted from his previous role as pathways and talent ID manager in 2026, and has strong coaching experience from his stints with England academy, Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity.

As a result, he will now join Cayless’ senior coaching staff alongside Luke Gale and David Hodgson.

Elsewhere, Conor Turner steps into the vacant pathways and talent ID manager role after previously working in the Robins Experience team with KR. He has also previously worked within the Wakefield pathway programme, as well as a spell as Dewsbury Rams assistant coach prior to joining KR.

Joe McLocklan completes the fresh appointments, with him becoming KR’s College lead and pathways assistant. He was previously the Robins’ education and wellbeing manager, but has also coached at senior level with the Ireland national side.

As part of his role, McLocklan will also assist with the club’s academy and reserve sides.

Commenting on the new additions, Cayless said: “I’m delighted to welcome Josh to our coaching team in what will be a crucial role for the club.

“This new position is key in preparing players to progress from our Academy and Reserves to the First Team.

“He will work closely with squad numbers 22 through to 38, ensuring a smooth transition as they make the step up.

“It’s also great to see Conor and Joe take on new roles within our coaching structure.”