Manly Sea Eagles forward Nathan Brown is heading for Super League in 2026 – after agreeing to sign for Catalans Dragons.

Brown has been vocal about his future Down Under coming to an end, admitting earlier this summer that he was aware the curtain was coming down on his NRL career.

That appeared to leave the door ajar for the forward to make the move to Super League – something which now appears to be coming to fruition.

Brown agrees Catalans Dragons move

The 33-year-old has featured in over 200 NRL games and he will now continue his career in Super League – but not in England.

Instead, Brown will become the tenth new signing at a new-look Catalans side under John Cartwright in 2027 after reportedly agreeing to make the move to Perpignan, according to speculation in Australia.

Reports emerged earlier this year that multiple Super League clubs were eying up Brown as a potential signing, with his time at Manly coming to an end and the Sea Eagles opting against offering him a new contract to remain with the club.

And it now looks as though Catalans have won that race, with the Dragons set to add more experience to their pack going into 2027 as they look to return to the upper echelons of Super League under Cartwright.

Brown would join a rapidly-evolving Catalans side in 2027, who could field a very different team to the one that finished this year so disappointingly.

In terms of their pack options, Brown would join fellow new signings Hame Sele and Luciano Leilua – with Castleford Tigers captain Alex Mellor also agreeing a move to sign for the Dragons.

They have also recruited extensively in the backs too. Jesse Arthars and Tyson Gamble are joining, with Arthur Romano agreeing to return to the club from Hull FC.

But in terms of NRL experience, Brown is arguably the biggest signing the Dragons have made yet.

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