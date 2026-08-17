Warrington Wolves will not be signing Nathan Brown for 2027, with head coach Sam Burgess confirming the club were unable to strike a deal with the veteran NRL star.

Throughout this season, 33-year-old Brown – who is off-contract at NRL outfit Manly Sea Eagles – has been attracting interest from Super League.

The forward had appeared to be bound for Catalans. But earlier this month, reports Down Under suggested a deal with the Dragons had collapsed, and Warrington had swooped in to take him to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Wire boss Burgess played with Brown at South Sydney Rabbitohs for a brief period, giving those links more credence, but he has now confirmed the move won’t be happening.

Sam Burgess clears up Warrington links to veteran NRL star Nathan Brown as transfer talk ended

Brown – who can slot into the front row or play at loose forward – made his NRL debut for Wests Tigers back in 2013. He has also played at first-grade level Down Under for Souths, Parramatta Eels, Sydney Roosters and current club Manly

With just shy of 200 NRL appearances to his name, the veteran has also represented New South Wales in State of Origin on two occasions and earned six caps for Italy on the international stage via his heritage, playing in the last two editions of the World Cup.

Speaking on Monday afternoon, Warrington boss Burgess confirmed: “We won’t be bringing him (Brown) in.

“I spoke to him and he’s a great bloke, but we just can’t make it work.

“We can’t make it happen for next year, unfortunately.”

Fairfield-born Brown – whose 20 games alongside Burgess all came at Souths during the 2016 season – will turn 34 next March, and remains on the open market for 2027.

The Wolves have so far made three additions for next season: signing Leeds Rhinos half-back Brodie Croft along with two young props from Down Under who are yet to make their first-grade debuts in the shape of Toby Crosby and Mitch Prest.

Burgess added: “I don’t feel it needs that (experienced character in the group), we just couldn’t make it work (with Brown).

“I love Browny, I played with him and he’s a good mate of mine, but we just can’t make it work.”