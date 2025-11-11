Wakefield Trinity starlet secures Championship loan move for 2026 as destination confirmed

Highly-rated Wakefield Trinity young gun Myles Lawford has made a season-long loan move to Championship outfit Halifax Panthers for the 2026 campaign.

Half-back Lawford is a product of Bradford Bulls’ youth system, and was signed by Wakefield on a three-year deal ahead of 2024.

Trinity beat numerous Super League clubs to his signature despite having just been relegated, and Lawford went on to play five games in their colours across all competitions as Daryl Powell’s side enjoyed a treble-winning campaign at second tier level.

But having scored two tries in those five games, the youngster suffered an ACL injury, and his only game time at senior level since came on dual-registration for Batley Bulldogs, who he lined up for against Doncaster in July.

Having turned 22 in September, Lawford will head back to the Championship for the duration of 2026 as he links up with Fax.

Wakefield Trinity starlet Myles Lawford secures Championship loan move for 2026 as destination confirmed

The Panthers finished fifth in the second tier in 2025 and pulled off a shock in the play-offs with a big win at Oldham, before falling to York at the semi-final stage.

As his loan was announced, Lawford said: “I’m really excited to join Halifax.

“After speaking with Kyle (Eastmond, head coach), I’m excited for where the club is striving to be this season. It will be a competitive league week in, week out, and I’m looking forward to being involved in that.

“I’m here to give 100%, learn from the experienced players, and play my part in the team’s goals both on and off the field. I can’t wait to get started with the lads and crack on with what should be a successful year.”

Lawford made his first-team debut for Bradford back in August 2022 against Workington Town. Having also played for Hunslet on loan as well as Wakefield and Batley, he now has a total of 24 senior appearances on his CV.

Scoring 11 tries to date, including his two for Wakefield in a 2024 Challenge Cup Fourth Round victory over community club Hunslet ARLFC at Belle Vue, he’s also slotted home 15 goals.

All being well, he will don a shirt for Fax in a 21-team division next year, with the Championship and League 1 set to merge. Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed bumper competition, are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

Trinity’s Director of Rugby Ste Mills added: “A season-long loan for Myles to Halifax gives him some valuable game time and allows him to grab hold of a team and become a main half-back.

“This is a vital step in Myles’ development and I’m very excited to see how his time with Kyle Eastmond goes.”