Former Salford Red Devils young gun seals Championship switch ahead of 2026

Former Salford Red Devils centre Myles Harrop has joined Championship outfit Hunslet from Rochdale Hornets ahead of 2026, penning a two-year deal.

Now 27, Harrop began his career at Salford and scored a try on his sole senior appearance for the Red Devils.

That came back in September 2022 as Paul Rowley’s side were beaten 32-14 at home by Warrington Wolves in the final round of the Super League season.

Harrop has since gone on to spend two seasons in League 1 with Rochdale, scoring 16 tries in 34 appearances across all competitions.

The centre will remain in the same division as the Hornets come 2026, with the second and third tiers set to merge into one. Full details of that merger are still to be confirmed by the RFL, including the name of the newly-formed 21-team competition.

As the Parksiders – who finished bottom of the Championship in 2025 – announced his signing, Harrop said: “I am delighted to have signed with Hunslet and I am very grateful for the opportunity to represent the club.

“This is a new exciting challenge in my career and I am looking forward to working hard and contributing to the team and giving my best for the club and the supporters.

“What really excites me about signing is the ambition the club has for next season and the environment that Kyle (Trout, head coach) is building. It’s clear there is a vision for where the team wants to go and I’m eager to be part of that journey.”

Having taken charge midway through 2025, next season will be Trout’s first full campaign at the helm of Hunslet.

As he continues to shape his squad, he has tied Harrop down until the end of 2027, and added: “Myles was someone identified at an early stage of the recruitment process.

“It was not only his performances and ability that stood out as a recruitment target but also his character, drive and professionalism.

“Myles has the ability to be a dynamic weapon out wide with a hunger to keep improving. He will be a valued addition to our environment.”