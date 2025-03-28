Five-time Grand Final winner Tommy Makinson is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, exclusive to Love Rugby League.

The St Helens legend is enjoying his first season with Catalans Dragons following a trophy-laden 14 years at Saints – and he will go up against his former club for the first time this weekend.

Makinson won five Grand Finals, four League Leaders’ Shields, a World Club Challenge and a Challenge Cup in the Red Vee and won the prestigious Golden Boot award in 2018.

In partnership with eToro, the England winger has given Love Rugby League his Ultimate Team of players he has lined up alongside for club and country.



1 – Sam Tomkins – Probably the best player that Super League and England has ever produced.

2 – Jack Welsby – Sorry Jack, you’re on the wing but I want you in there. You can play Welsby anywhere and if Sam Tomkins is the best player we have produced then Welsby might take over after Sam is done.

3 – Mark Percival – The toughest but also one of the most skilful players I have played with.

4 – Herbie Farnworth – What an athlete, one of the best I have played with, A brilliant player.

5 – Ben Barba – One of the most freakish players I have seen and would have to be in any greatest 13.



6 – George Williams – A fantastic player who plays on instinct. He makes the right decision all the time, a great athlete and person.

7 – Jonny Lomax – He would lead this team around with level-headedness and settle everyone down. An extraordinary player too, and the biggest nerd in the team.

8 – Alex Walmsley – Big, strong and would get us on the front foot. Has Super League ever had such a powerful forward?

9 – The GOAT: James Roby. No words needed.

10 – Matty Lees – Would run through a brick wall and a very good mate of mine. He is an incredible rugby league player.



11 – Luke Thompson – Started off in the back row and now a pretty good prop.

12 – Curtis Sironen – Didn’t have long with him at Saints but a huge lad, a big presence and a great person off the field.

13 – Morgan Knowles – A workhorse, there is nobody better at the smaller details than Morgan. One of the best players I have played with.

