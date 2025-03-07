Grand Final winner Shaun Lunt is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, exclusive to Love Rugby League.

The former Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR hooker was an Old Trafford winner with the famous Leeds team of 2012, and scored a Wembley try for the Giants in their 2009 Challenge Cup final defeat by Warrington.

The Cumbrian also represented England, so – as you would expect – Lunt’s Ultimate Team is stacked with talent to rival any!

1. Brett Hodgson

I reckon the phrase “Never judge a book by its cover” was invented by someone who watched Hodgo play. An absolute magician.

2. Jermaine McGilvary

The hardest working person I have ever come across. He changed the way wingers are perceived, breaking the mould of a typical winger.

3. Kallum Watkins

One of the most complete centres at his peak. Fast, strong, big and skilful. And now he’s doing it in the second row.

4. Joe Wardle

I loved playing down the short sides with Joe. He ran superb lines and could whack.

5. Ryan Hall

All-time Super League top try scorer says it all, and he’s still doing it.

6. Kevin Sinfield

Playing in the same team as Kev felt like cheat mode at times. He just got everything right, calm, cool and collected. He made the right decisions ten times out of ten.

7. Rob Burrow

What he achieved for his size was almost unbelievable. His Grand Final try is one of the greatest of all time. The biggest heart in a man I have come across.

8. Kylie Leuluai

As wide as he was tall. Kylie was as tough as they come. If he hit a ball of granite, the granite would come off second best.

9. James Roby

Keiron Cunningham was my hero growing up and I always thought he was the greatest number 9 until Robes turned up. I still remember him completing a bleep test in the Saints academy. A freak and the best number 9 that Super League has ever seen.

10. Jamie Peacock

The most inspirational person you will ever stand side by side with, When you defended next to him you felt super-human.

11. Sam Burgess

One of the greatest players in history. He had it all and that NRL Grand Final performance will never be forgotten.

12. Gareth Ellis

I’ve never come across someone who, when going in for a tackle, genuinely looked like he wanted to kill someone. One of the hardest hitters I have played with.

13. Sean O’Loughlin

I never thought anyone could outdo Andy Farrell at Wigan but Lockers did. He is one of, if not the best Wigan player of the modern era.

Subs:

14. Albert Kelly

When you talk about natural talent he was up there with the best. I once saw him in training running full tilt and someone threw a ball to his feet. He caught it one-handed against his shin and carried on running like it was nothing.

15. Stuart Fielden

An animal who had one speed – a million miles per hour. In one of our first training sessions he took my head clean off my shoulders!

16. Luke O’Donnell

Created by the mythical gods and carved from marble, built like a Greek god. He had that switch that turned him into a cold-blooded psychopath on the pitch.

17. David Fa’alogo

Another absolute animal. Quiet off the pitch but a pure beast on it with his Rambo hairstyle.