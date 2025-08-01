Former Warrington, Wakefield and England centre Ryan Atkins is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, exclusive to Love Rugby League.

Atkins won the Challenge Cup twice with the Wolves in 2010 and 2012, scoring two tries in the 2010 win over Leeds Rhinos.

He came through the ranks at Bradford before moving to Wakefield, where he spent four seasons before his move to Warrington. Atkins went on to score 168 tries in 273 appearances for the Wolves.

Atkins ended his career at York City Knights in the Championship.

In partnership with eToro, the trading and investing platform with over 35 million users, Atkins has given Love Rugby League his Ultimate Team of players he has lined up alongside for club and country.

1. Brett Hodgson

Small in stature but his rugby brain and vision were second to none. He always knew where to be in the attacking line and his final ball was on the money.

2. Joel Monaghan

His try-scoring ability speaks for itself – 145 tries in 145 games at Warrington. Playing for NSW and Australia shows his character.

3. Matt King

He was a great all-round player, centre or wing. Had a tough time when he started in Super League but ultimately showed his class. Always helped me with my own game in training too.

4. Chris Bridge

On his day one of the best centres in the world. Great footwork and ball-handling but injuries throughout his career hindered him.

5. Semi Tadulala

A mountain of a man who loved hard work. Took the load off the forwards and was very influential at the start of my Super League career.

6. Lee Briers

Immense knowledge and understanding of the game. Knew exactly how to control the game, speed it up when needed, then slow it down and play out the game. Self-named ‘The Axe’ – not known for his defensive prowess but did manage a couple of big hits in his career.

7. Danny Brough

What a kicking game. Spiral bombs to give wingers and full-backs nightmares. A great runner with the ball too and a fierce competitor who hated losing.

8. Chris Hill

Mr Consistent. One of – if not THE best trainer I have ever played with. Gives his all in training and plays how he trains. Size, strength, ball-handling and footwork. What more could you ask for in a prop?

9. James Roby

His service and vision at the play-the-ball were world class. Not the biggest of players but pound for pound one of the strongest. To play a full 80 and make that many tackles and runs showed why he was Man of Steel.

10. Adam Watene

Lucky to play with Adam at the Bulls and Wakefield and his death was devastating. A crowd and player favourite with legs the size of tree trunks. His determined runs and big hits made all opposition teams know they were in for a tough day.

11. David Solomona

The Magic Man could find an offload in impossible situations. He would carry the ball, attract defenders and find a way to get me the ball in open space. Very influential at the start of my career and his words of wisdom and guidance will never be forgotten.

12. Ben Westwood

Trained like Jane and played like Tarzan. The way he put his body on the line every week epitomised him – he loved the rough and tough stuff. Pushed his body to the limits and is rightly known as Super Benny Westwood.

13. Sam Burgess

I first met Sam at the Bulls and played with him as a 16-year-old. A man mountain with every skill you need to be an exceptional player. Carries the ball at 100mph and makes bone-crunching tackles without self-preservation.

Bench: 14. Chris Sandow, 15. Adrian Morley, 16. Trent Waterhouse, 17. Ben Currie