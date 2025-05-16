Lance Todd Trophy winner and Huddersfield Giants star Niall Evalds is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, exclusive to Love Rugby League.

The 31-year-old moved to the Giants from Hull KR this season where he scored 11 tries in 32 appearances, having also starred at the top level for both Castleford and Salford for whom he scored 111 tries in 160 appearances between 2013 and 2020.

Evalds has played in two Super League Grand Finals – for Salford and Hull KR – and two Challenge Cup finals – for Salford and Castleford – winning the prestigious Lance Todd Trophy as Player of the Match in 2021 despite being on the losing side.

He made his England debut against France in 2021 and has also represented England Knights.

In partnership with eToro, the trading and investing platform with over 35 million users, Evalds has given Love Rugby League his Ultimate Team of players he has lined up alongside for club and country.

1. Luke Patten

I was fortunate enough to learn from him when I first joined the first team at Salford. A really classy player.

2. Ken Sio

A brilliant tryscorer and a great athlete. Strong, fast and knew how to finish tries.

3. Peta Hiku

I loved playing alongside Peta at Hull KR. He made my attacking a lot easier because of his game smarts.

4. Kris Welham

Kris was one of the most under-rated players I have played with. He had one of the best fends that I’ve seen too.

5. Ryan Hall

One of the best wingers that Super League has ever seen, Made metres for fun and still does.



6 – Brodie Croft

It was our first season at Leeds together last year and I just love playing with Brodie. I don’t like him as a person but I love playing with him!

7 – Nicho Hynes

He is some player. Won the Dally M in his first season at Cronulla and picked for State of Origin too.

8 – Sam Lisone

He often comes off the bench but is a really impactful starter too. Great hands for a big man and loves a try too.

9 – Blayke Brailey

Best hooker I have lined up with so far, Blayke has had a long NRL career for a reason.

10 – Daniel Saifiti

Played with him at the Knights and he is just a beast of a prop forward.



6. Mikey Lewis

He comes up with moments of magic in every single game, and will go on to have an outstanding career.

7. Jackson Hastings

An ultra-competitor. He led Salford to a Grand Final and epitomised the hard work of that side.

8. Adrian Morley

Someone I grew up watching as a kid and was fortunate enough to play with him at the back end of his career.

9. Paul McShane

A great game-manager and someone who thought very deeply about the game. Paul was vital to Castleford’s success.

10. Sauaso Sue

He plays tough every single week and is one of the reasons that KR are such a hard team to beat.

11. Josh Jones

He was a huge part of the 2019 Salford team, like a pinball bouncing off defenders.

12. Ben Murdoch-Masila

Terrorised defenders during his time with Salford and was one of our main attacking threats.

13. Elliot Minchella

A great leader and just does the basics of the game so well. He creates so much space for the edges.

