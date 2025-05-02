Leeds Rhinos full-back Lachie Miller is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, exclusive to Love Rugby League.

The former Cronulla Sharks, Newcastle Knights and Australia Sevens star is in his second season at AMT Headingley, having scored seven tries in 25 games in 2024.

Miller is loving life in Leeds with his family, having learned his rugby trade at Coffs Harbour in New South Wales.

The dynamic finisher starred for Australia’s Sevens team at the Olympics in 2021, before his move to the NRL with Cronulla, joining Newcastle Knights the following season.

In partnership with eToro, the trading and investing platform with over 35 million users, Miller has given Love Rugby League this Ultimate Team of players he has lined up alongside – so far!



1 – Will Kennedy

Will taught me a lot at the Sharks so I would have to have him as my starting full-back.

2 – Ash Handley

I have been blessed with some great wingers and Ash is one of the very best. I haven’t played yet with Ryan Hall so this is Ash’s spot.

3 – Jesse Ramien

I was blessed again with the centres I have played with, but Jesse when he was on song for Cronulla was just something else.

4 – Dane Gagai

He can cover a few different positions but is so good as a centre and has had an incredible NRL career. A very, very good player.

5 – Ronaldo Mulitalo

It was either Dom Young at the Knights or Ronaldo at Cronulla – and I’m going for him as he gave so much to the team.



6 – Brodie Croft

It was our first season at Leeds together last year and I just love playing with Brodie. I don’t like him as a person but I love playing with him!

7 – Nicho Hynes

He is some player. Won the Dally M in his first season at Cronulla and picked for State of Origin too.

8 – Sam Lisone

He often comes off the bench but is a really impactful starter too. Great hands for a big man and loves a try too.

9 – Blayke Brailey

Best hooker I have lined up with so far, Blayke has had a long NRL career for a reason.

10 – Daniel Saifiti

Played with him at the Knights and he is just a beast of a prop forward.



11 – Briton Nikora

Hands down one of the best back row forwards I have ever played with, probably the best back rower I have ever seen play.

12 – James McDonnell

A surprise choice maybe but my mate here in Leeds is so good. The ceiling for what he can achieve is so high.

13 – Dale Finucane

It’s really hard to see past Dale at 13. One of the best 13’s that I think has ever played, tough as nails.

