Challenge Cup winner Josh Drinkwater is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, exclusive to Love Rugby League.

The former Warrington, Catalans and Hull KR half-back was an eye-catching signing for Championship new boys Oldham this season, following his departure from the Wolves with whom he played in another Challenge Cup final last summer, losing out to Wigan at Wembley.

The Australian made his NRL debut for St George Illawarra in 2013 before moving to London for the Broncos 2014 Super League campaign.

He was back in the NRL with Wests Tigers the following year but soon tempted back by the British weather as he spent two seasons with Leigh, earning promotion to – and then relegation from Super League in a two-year stay.

Then came Catalans – playing his part in their historic 2018 Wembley win, Hull KR, Catalans again and Warrington.

As you would expect given the career he has had so far, Drinkwater has an Ultimate Team to rival any.

1. Sam Tomkins

His career speaks for itself, as did his form in 2021 when he won the Steve Prescott Man of Steel. At his best he was untouchable.

2. Tom Davies

Tom was the best yardage carrier that I have played with and always went looking for the hard work. He could score a try too which was handy.

3. Brayden Wiliame

We had a great combination when we were together at Catalans. Tall, fast and very physical.

4. Israel Folau

By far the biggest freak I have ever played with. Izzy was unbelievably talented and probably the best player I have played alongside.

5. Matty Ashton

Now thriving as an England international, Matty is pure speed and tries. Very tough too. His ability to find a try is on another level.

6. George Williams

Can’t look further than the current England skipper. Our combination last year at Warrington felt really good.

7. James Maloney

It shows just how good my half-back partners have been that I can leave out Mitchell Pearce. But Jimmy just had a knack of winning and was a great goal-kicker.

8. Sam Moa

Sam was a beast – tough, aggressive and a real leader of the pack too.

9. Michael McIlorum

Micky is hands down the toughest player I have played with. He was also someone that I loved playing alongside too.

10. Paul Vaughan

Paul is some player. He has shown in the last couple of years in Super League that he is one of – if not the best prop currently in the game.

11. Glenn Stewart

Played with him at Leigh and he was great to line up alongside. Tough as nails and extremely skilful.

12. Matt Whitley

Matt is the most underrated player that I have played with. I would say he was the perfect back-rower to play alongside.

13. Greg Bird

Birdy at Catalans just gave us another dimension – when he wasn’t suspended! Every team is better with Birdy in it.

Subs:

14. Sam Kasiano

I called him the game-changer which he hated. But when the clock got to 25 minutes you knew he was coming on to put you on the front foot.

15. Matt Dufty

Duff can break a game open on his own and out of nothing. He’ll be filthy at me for not starting him too.

16. Julian Bousquet

Big Ju could do everything – big, strong, very skilful and pretty smart as well.

17. Ben Garcia

Like Matt Whitley, extremely underrated and does all the little things in the game that team-mates value. A great leader.