Former Huddersfield, Castleford, Newcastle Knights and Leigh forward Joe Wardle is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, this season’s popular feature on Love Rugby League.

The former Scotland international has just announced his retirement from rugby league at the age of 33 and will now become Oldham’s assistant coach alongside Sean Long ahead of the Roughyeds’ return to the Betfred Championship in 2025.

He scored 93 tries in 271 appearances for club and country, and speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League, Wardle has selected his formidable 17 of players he has lined up alongside during his career.

1 – Scott Grix

My top choice at full-back, Grixy was the fittest man that I ever played with.

2 – Jermaine McGillvary

Jerry was a tank on the wing, as strong as they come.

3 – Jake Wardle

I can’t do this without including my brother can I? I knew from early on that he would be a future star of the game.

4 – Dane Gagai

The best player I lined up with in the NRL. A legend of a bloke who played for Australia and Origin all his career.

5 – Blake Ferguson

A real athlete on the wing who was brilliant at Leigh, especially with his back-flip try celebration.

6 – Lachlan Lam

I think Lachie has it all – good feet, a passing game and a running game.

7 – Danny Brough

What a player. He could land the ball on a dime, absolutely unbelievable with the boot.

8 – David Faiumu

He had the best left-foot step-left-arm offload that I’ve seen. He left guys tackling fresh air every time.

9 – Luke Robinson

No surprise he is a head coach now as he was a real leader. As tough as they come too.

10 – Stuart Fielden

He wasn’t voted the best prop in the world for nothing.

11 – Lee Gilmour

The best line runner that I have seen playing the game.

12 – Luke O’Donnell

When he wasn’t sent off he was one of the toughest guys on the field who never took a backward step.

13 – John Asiata

A half-back in a forwards body. His skill with the ball is next level.

Substitues

14- Shaun Lunt

Versatile, reliable and could score a try out of nothing.

15 – Tom Amone

The stats this guy can do in a game are mind-blowing for a middle.

16 – Steve Menzies

Beaver in his latter years was brilliant and still had everything about him.

17 – Leroy Cudjoe

He had the feet and the skill to beat any defender when one-on-one.